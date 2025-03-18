Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,069 SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000.

SEEM stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

