Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 120,462 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 987.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,462 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 2.3% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $29.19.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.