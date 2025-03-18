Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 6551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

