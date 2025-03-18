Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 85,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

