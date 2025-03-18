PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 523,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,660,000 after buying an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

