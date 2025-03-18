Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 55.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) were down 55.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 3,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

