PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.0% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 77,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

