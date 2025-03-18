PDS Planning Inc Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.03. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.