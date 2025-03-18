PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

