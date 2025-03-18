PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0% Higher This Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $763.76 million and approximately $254.54 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.74 or 1.00892784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,248.58 or 1.00319319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 764,075,668 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 764,075,667.967856. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99954518 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $241,667,967.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

