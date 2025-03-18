Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after buying an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,198,000 after buying an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after buying an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.