Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 245,800 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

PNBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 5,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

