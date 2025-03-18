Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.