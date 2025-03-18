Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

