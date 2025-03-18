Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.