Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $124.32 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

