Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 36,691 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,691 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 272,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

