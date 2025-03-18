Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,144 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 371,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 335,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,887 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

