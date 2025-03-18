Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

PANL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. 347,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

