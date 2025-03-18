Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PCA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 212 ($2.75). 61,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,738. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.20.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.