Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lessened by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $96,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,097,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 213,036 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,904,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

BATS COWZ opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

