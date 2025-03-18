Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

