OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells $164,573.20 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $164,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,193.30. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 138,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $617.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,450,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 223,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

