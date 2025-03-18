Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,077.7 days.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
