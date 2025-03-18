Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 1,280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 405.4 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Monday. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
About Orbia Advance
