Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 1,280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 405.4 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Monday. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

