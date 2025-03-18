OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,500 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 2.0% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $640.64 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

