OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $6.95 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 9.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 329.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 336,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in JD.com by 117.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

