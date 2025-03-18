one8zero8 LLC Takes Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.73. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,470. This trade represents a 2.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.