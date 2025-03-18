one8zero8 LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

