one8zero8 LLC Acquires Shares of 432 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $189,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.