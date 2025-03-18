Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

