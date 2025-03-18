Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$107.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$259.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$107.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.91. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Olympia Financial Group

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total transaction of C$32,262.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 710 shares of company stock valued at $75,880. 34.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 price target on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

