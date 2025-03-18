Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ONBPP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.