Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Old Mutual Stock Down 0.5 %

OMU traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 48.40 ($0.63). The company had a trading volume of 645,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,237. The company has a market capitalization of £47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.02. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

