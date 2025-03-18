Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Old Mutual Stock Down 0.5 %
OMU traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 48.40 ($0.63). The company had a trading volume of 645,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,237. The company has a market capitalization of £47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.02. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.
About Old Mutual
