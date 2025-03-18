OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 2,481,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

OceanaGold Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. 22,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OCANF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

