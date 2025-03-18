NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:NWF traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170.72 ($2.22). 125,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.80. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 139.50 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The company has a market capitalization of £84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.28.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NWF Group will post 17.4489796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

