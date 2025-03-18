Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 1,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,793. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

