NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 51485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
NN Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
