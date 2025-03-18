Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 26,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

