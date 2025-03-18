Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,258.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $22.60 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

