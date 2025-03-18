Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,258.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance
Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $22.60 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
