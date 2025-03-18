Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

