Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in ChampionX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ChampionX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ChampionX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

