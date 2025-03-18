Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.91. 6,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Nifty India Financials ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Nifty India Financials ETF Company Profile

