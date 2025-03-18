Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTXVF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

