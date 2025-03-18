Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NTXVF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
