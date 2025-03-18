Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,312.25. This represents a 28.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,616. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.04 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

