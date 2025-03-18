NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Stock Performance
DKDRF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.05.
NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Company Profile
