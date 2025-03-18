NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Stock Performance

DKDRF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.05.

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Company Profile

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and condensate in Israel and Cyprus. The company holds interests in the Leviathan project, which covers an area of 500 square kilometer (km2) located to the west of the shores of Haifa; the Block 12 that covers an area of approximately 386 km2 located in Cyprus; and the Yam Tethys project, which covers an area of approximately 500 km2 located to the west of the shores of Ashkelon.

