New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Update

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 7,578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,319.2 days.

New Hope Trading Up 1.9 %

New Hope stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. New Hope has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

About New Hope

See Also

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

