New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Update

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 7,578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,319.2 days.
New Hope Trading Up 1.9 %
New Hope stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. New Hope has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65.
About New Hope
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Hope
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.