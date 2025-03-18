Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.21. 3,573,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,346,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Nebius Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

