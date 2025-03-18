NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Short Interest Update

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 221,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $785.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.17. NB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

In related news, Director Hope Pascucci purchased 40,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,589.75. This trade represents a 53,333.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 2,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,250. This represents a 3.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $803,035. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NB Bancorp by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NB Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NB Bancorp by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in NB Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

