Navcoin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $59,383.54 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 133.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

